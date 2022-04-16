chicago shooting

Girl, 14, grazed in South Shore Shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A 14-year-old girl was hurt in a shooting Saturday in the South Shore neighborhood.

She was walking about midnight in the 7800 block of South Kingston Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

The teen was grazed in her back, and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody at this time.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
