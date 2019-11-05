Girl, 7, shot trick-or-treating in Little Village in fair condition, teen suspect held without bond

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 15-year-old boy charged in the shooting of a 7-year-old girl trick-or-treating on Chicago's Southwest Side has been ordered to remain in custody while he awaits his next court date.
A juvenile court judge first decided over the weekend to keep the teen in custody. When the teen appeared again for a hearing Monday morning the judge decided to keep him in custody at a juvenile detention center. His next hearing is on November 26.
The 15-year-old boy faces multiple charges, including two counts of attempted first degree murder. Prosecutors said on Halloween night he fired at rival gang members in the 3700-block of West 26th Street in the Little Village neighborhood but hit a 7-year-old girl trick-or-treating in a Minnie Mouse costume instead.
The girl, who is being identified as Giselle, was shot in the neck and chest. Her family released a statement Monday night saying she is now in fair condition, and thanking the community for their support:
"The family of the 7-year-old girl shot in Little Village on October 31st is pleased to report that her condition has been upgraded to fair. She is resting and watching her favorite TV shows. Her parents are immensely grateful and overwhelmed by the love and support they have received and continues to request their privacy while they focus on her recovery. No interviews will be granted at this time."
The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with the girl's medical expenses.
Prosecutors said that the juvenile suspect dropped the gun after the shooting then urinated on his hands to get the smell off. He allegedly hid the gun in a nearby alley and gave his hoodie to a friend to hide.
The teenager's name is being withheld. He's being charged as a juvenile.
The family of the teenager has hired a private attorney. The boy's mother was in court this morning.
