Girl, 14, struck by car after getting off school bus in New Jersey

By and
SICKLERVILLE, New Jersey -- Police in New Jersey are investigating after a teen girl was hit by a vehicle while getting off the school bus on Tuesday night.

It happened at 7:25 p.m. in Sicklerville.

Police said the 14-year-old girl was getting off the Camden County Technical School bus when she was hit by the driver of a Kia Forte as she was trying to cross the street.

When Action News arrived on the scene, the bus' lights and stop sign were both activated.

Neighbors Eric and Patty Scanlon were some of the first people to run out to see what happened.

"It was shattered. The windshield was shattered. When we went out, they were putting the young lady on a stretcher and she was conscious and talking," Patty Scanlon said.

EMBED More News Videos

Police in Gloucester Township, New Jersey are investigating after a teen girl was hit as reported by Bob Brooks during Action News at 11 on January 21, 2020.



The girl was transported to Cooper University Hospital, where she is reportedly being treated for injuries to her leg.

Police said the driver did stay at the scene.

No charges had been filed as of Wednesday morning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseypedestrian strucku.s. & worldaccident
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Special prosecutor motion filed after Joliet cop charged with DUI in crash that killed off-duty Berwyn officer
R. Kelly expected in court Wednesday
O'Hare Airport begins screening for deadly coronavirus
Coronavirus kills 9 in China; US has 1 confirmed case by CDC
FedEx truck burglarized while stalled on I-57 in Calumet Park
Shooting near Logan Square funeral home leads to police chase, crash in North Center
News Fix: Temperatures dip across US; affect wildlife in Florida
Show More
Trump calls impeachment trial 'hoax' after Senate approves rules
Logan Square marijuana dispensary burglar used torch, employee key card, police say
IL Supreme Court to hear case of Wood Dale teacher denied maternity leave for child born in summer
Angry KFC employee rams SUV into restaurant over paycheck: police
Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77
More TOP STORIES News