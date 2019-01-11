A 3-year-old girl was killed after being ejected from a car in a crash on Lower Wacker Drive that also left a man and woman seriously injured Friday morning, Chicago police said.Police said the Mazda 3 was heading westbound on Lower Wacker Drive when at about 1:09 a.m. it tried to make a U-Turn near Garvey Court, a spot where cars must wait to turn on a green arrow. As the Mazda made the turn, it hit the rear passenger side of an oncoming Acura MDX traveling east. That Acura had the green light according to police.After the collision, the Mazda crashed into a wall which ejected a 3-year-old girl inside. Shewas transported to Lurie Children's Hospital, where she later died. Her doll could be seen among the debris from the wreck...Authorities have not released her identity. A source tells ABC7 the girl was not in a car seat and was not wearing any kind of child restraint.A Mazda 3 was traveling west in the first block of West Lower Wacker Drive at about 1:09 a.m. and made a U-Turn to go east when it struck an Acura MDX that was traveling with the green light, police said.The Mazda hit the passenger side of the Acura and then the Mazda hit a wall, police said. A toddler inside the Mazda was ejected from the car and was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital, where she later died. Her doll could be seen among the debris from the wreck...Authorities have not released identity of the girl. A source tells ABC7 the girl was not in a car seat and was not wearing any kind of child restraint.A female driver and male passenger in the Mazda, both 29, were transported to a hospital in serious condition. Their relationship to the child is unknown.Four people inside the Acura declined medical attention."The woman in the driver's seat looked like she was having trouble but the other guy said that he thought she was breathing and looked like she was breathing, she was moving," said Jim, a witness. "I looked over there, I didn't realize that was a baby."Lower Wacker Drive was closed after the crash and was reopened at about 5:25 a.m. The Chicago Police Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash.