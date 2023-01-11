New Proviso West High School wrestling program empowers girls

This is Proviso West High School's first year with a girls' wrestling program.

HILLSIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- It's been nearly a year since the first-ever girls high school state wrestling tournament was held in Illinois. Now, more high school girls are taking up the sport. Proviso West High School is no exception.

Just until a few months ago, some of the Proviso West High School wrestling team members couldn't tell you anything about the sport.

"I've never even like watched wrestling or even been intrigued," wrestler Marisol Rojas Serna said.

But for some it's been a dream to compete.

"I've always wanted to wrestle, like ever since middle school, but I never got the chance," wrestler Jocelyn Gutierrez.

The opportunity came this school year at Proviso West. The school started the girls wrestling program.

"My friend was like go to wrestling with me and I was like I didn't even know we had a wrestling team. So I came down here and I saw this and I was like this is really cool," wrestler Kayla Kelly.

"I just literally came in here and I just thought like you just throw yourself at each other, but there's actually technique to everything," Gutierrez said.

Wrestling is a tough sport. But each day the wrestlers prove they're up for the challenge.

"It's been really hard like there's some days I just can't even like walk. But I love it," Gutierrez said.

"This will teach you a lot about yourself mentally and physically," Kelly said.

For some of the girls on the team, the sport has been a lifeline that they didn't know they needed.

Their coaches are keeping track of their progress.

"Going to class, having respect you know being on time for practice, staying after for extra practice, not fighting so much in the hallway, not arguing, paying attention to class more. You know a lot of the teachers came to us about this and it's helping," assistant wrestling coach Naquita Williams said.

"We want to get kids on the team, we want to help change lives," head wrestling coach Jahwan Akui said.

The coaches are putting the wrestlers in position to win in competition and in life.

"I am more strict on myself now and I feel like I have learned a lot. And I can use that as a leverage to do things as a grown up," Rojas Serna said.

Some of the female wrestlers love the sport so much, they are hoping to continue on with wrestling in college with an academic scholarship.