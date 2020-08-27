Metra UP-Northwest train hits pedestrian near Gladstone Park on NW Side; service disrupted

Metra Alert UP-NW - Track #3 is open, trains will begin to move at restricted speed starting with #606. Inbound and outbound trains may be operating with extensive delays, train #603 struck a pedestrian — Metra UP-NW (@metraUPNW) August 27, 2020

A Metra Union Pacific-Northwest Line train struck a pedestrian on Chicago's Northwest Side Thursday morning, leading to extensive delays.The incident occurred near the Gladstone Park station just north of the Kennedy Expressway.Outbound train #603 struck a pedestrian in the area, Metra said.Inbound and outbound trains on the Metra UP-NW line service was initally halted after the incident. As of 7:18 a.m. service is resuming with extensive delays.