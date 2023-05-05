Glenbrook High School cancels Friday classes after fire breaks out in wood shop

There will be no school for Glenbrook High School students Friday after a small fire broke out in the wood shop.

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- There will be no school for Glenbrook High School students Friday after a small fire broke out in the wood shop.

The fire broke out toward the end of the school day and students were ordered evacuated outside.

There were no reports of any injuries due to the fire, but all activities at the school are canceled for the rest of the evening.

In a note to students and parents, school officials said classes are also canceled Friday in the aftermath of the fire. The building remains closed and no one can collect their belongings. Officials are asking students not to come to the building as they will be turned away.

School officials also said no homework will be due until classes resume and AP exams will be rescheduled.

The school said the fire was accidental.