Highland Park shooting survivor ID'd as biker killed in Glencoe crash involving Amazon delivery van

Highland Park parade shooting survivor John Kedzy was ID'd as the biker killed in a Glencoe crash near South Avenue and Sheridan Road.

GLENCOE, Ill. (WLS) -- A bicyclist who died Saturday following a Wednesday crash with an Amazon delivery van.

Police said 64-year-old John Kedzy was riding near South Avenue and Sheridan Road in Glencoe when he hit the back of the van.

Kedzy was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the van has not been charged.

Kedzy worked in the Illinois Attorney General's Office and survived the Highland Park parade shooting in July 2022, according to Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

"We lost a phenomenal public servant in John Kezdy. He took a bullet to the elbow at the Highland Park parade, but wanted to get back to work right away. He will be sorely missed by our Illinois Attorney General Office family. Rest in peace John," Raoul said.