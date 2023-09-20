Police say homicide investigation ongoing after Glenview man found dead, incident targeted

Glenview police are conducting an investigation after a man was found dead in a home in the 700-block of Long Road.

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- The death of a 38-year-old Glenview man has been declared a homicide, police said Wednesday.

Fadhil Obeed was found dead inside of his home in the 700-block of Long Road in Glenview Monday night.

Glenview police detectives and the North Regional Violent Crimes Task Force (NORTAF) are currently investigating leads.

Glenview police said they believe Obeed was targeted, and no known threat to the public exists.

Neighbors said the man was from Iraq and had just purchased the home in June with plans to move his fiancée from the Middle Eastern country to live with him in Glenview.

Neighbors also said he had been rehabbing the home for months.

But all of those plans shattered when police were called to the home for reports of an injured man. When they arrived, they found him dead.

Friends of the man said he was found by another friend who had stopped to check on him. Neighbors said they are in disbelief.

"He immediately started fixing things up. It was looking so beautiful," his neighbor Vickie Tassone said.

Chopper 7 was over the scene on Tuesday, where three homes were taped off, with multiple evidence markers on the ground.

"He was going on with success about family, future, but it doesn't happen," close friend Mohanad Hanoon said.

Detectives could be seen combing through the house for hours, bringing out bags of possible evidence.