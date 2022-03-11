car accident

Glenview accident: 2 SUVs involved in head-on crash; 1 injured

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- One person suffered minor injuries in a serious crash in north suburban Glenview Friday afternoon.

It appears two SUVs collided head-on at the intersection of E. Lake Ave. and Shermer Rd. Both vehicles sustained major front-end damage.


Glenview police said a third vehicle was also involved. A traffic light was also damaged in the crash.

The intersection has since reopened to traffic. Police did not say if any drivers were cited.
