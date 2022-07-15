Armed robber ties up employees, steals jewelry from Glenview antique shop, police say

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- Two workers at a suburban antique shop were tied up and robbed Thursday, according to police.Police say a man with an edge weapon walked into "Antiques by GK" around 10:30 a.m. in Glenview and tied up the employees. He then stole jewelry and got away in a tan-colored Cadillac sedan.The workers were not hurt, police say.This incident is being investigated by the Glenview Police Department's Investigations Unit.