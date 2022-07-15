armed robbery

Armed robber ties up employees, steals jewelry from Glenview antique shop, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Antique shop employees tied up during armed robbery, police say

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- Two workers at a suburban antique shop were tied up and robbed Thursday, according to police.

Police say a man with an edge weapon walked into "Antiques by GK" around 10:30 a.m. in Glenview and tied up the employees. He then stole jewelry and got away in a tan-colored Cadillac sedan.

The workers were not hurt, police say.

This incident is being investigated by the Glenview Police Department's Investigations Unit.
