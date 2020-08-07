Boy, 15, found in Glenview with stab wound to chest later dies, police say

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- A 15-year-old boy died Wednesday after being found lying in a grassy area in Glenview with a stab wound to his chest, according to law enforcement officials.Glenview police responded just after 7:05 p.m. to the 1200-block of Greenwood Road for a report of a person down.Elias Valdez of unincorporated Glenview was found lying in the area with a stab wound. He was transported to Lutheran General Hospital, where he died in surgery, police said.The Glenview Police Department, with the assistance of the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force, is investigating the incident.This is Glenview's first murder since 2004, according to police.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Glenview Police Department Tipline at 847-901-6055 or email gpdtipline@glenview.il.us.