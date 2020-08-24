Glenview stabbing: Teen's family upset his alleged killer is on house arrest

The family of 15-year-old Elias Valdez is trying to make sense of why the person who allegedly murdered their loved one is under home arrest instead of in jail.
"It's not fair for him to stay home. We want him to be in jail," said Elizabeth Valdez, Elias' sister.
The boy's mother stood outside the Glenview Police Department clutching her son's photo, heartbroken over the fact the person who allegedly killed her son is not behind bars.
"I miss him a lot. A lot. It's so sad that I won't be able to see him... I am angry he took my son's life. I'm just asking for justice," Marcela Fierros said in Spanish.
The 15-year-old was found in a grassy area along Greenview Road with a stab wound to his chest on August 5, Glenview police said. Elias later died at the hospital that same day.
"I'm just upset and mad at the person who did this to him because my brother didn't deserve to die like this," said Paola Valdez, Elias' sister.
Authorities say less than two weeks later, a 16-year-old boy from unincorporated Glenview surrendered himself to investigators.
The Cook County State's Attorney's Office says the juvenile was charged with 2nd degree murder and appeared in front of judge last week. The judge placed the 16-year-old on electronic monitoring until his next court date.
"That's just not fair for us and her family. They're going through a lot of pain right now," said Omar Zepeda, Elias' friend.
Those who loved Elias say they now are reliving the pain all over again.
"He deserved to get his dream accomplished to be barber and... to grow up and have a better life," his sister Elizabeth said. "Just seeing his room and his clothes makes me upset, knowing that like, he's not here anymore."
The family says they plan to hold a protest outside of the Glenview Police Department next Sunday.
As for the 16-year-old who turned himself in, he will appear in court September 9 in Skokie.