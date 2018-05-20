Glenview teen killed in Morton Grove crash

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (WLS) --
A 16-year-old boy was killed in a crash early Saturday in north suburban Morton Grove, police said.

The victim was identified as Jun S. Yang, of Glenview, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

At about 3:20 a.m., Morton Grove police responded to a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a traffic signal support pole at Dempster Street and Waukegan Road.

Yang, who was driving, was seriously injured and transported to Advocate Lutheran Hospital. He later died.

A passenger was treated and released from the hospital, police said.

Dempster was closed for several hours while they investigated the crash.
