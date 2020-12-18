Glue spills in I-80 crash after 3 trucks collide at Briggs Street near Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- All westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed Friday morning at Briggs Street for a crash involving three trucks.At least one person was hurt in the crash that happened about 8:20 a.m. near southwest suburban Joliet, Illinois State Police said in a statement.A large amount of glue spilled after one of the trucks rolled over in the crash, police said.Clean-up is estimated to take several hours.Westbound traffic was diverted at Briggs Street, state police said. Vehicles can reenter the interstate on westbound Briggs to westbound I-80.Drivers are being urged to find an alternate route through the area.