auto recall

GM truck recall issued as side air bags can explode in Chevy, GMC pickups

EMBED <>More Videos

GM recall trucks: Side air bags can explode in Chevy, GMC pickups

DETROIT -- General Motors is recalling more than 400,000 pickup trucks in the U.S. because the side air bags can explode without warning and spew parts into the cabin.

The recall covers certain 2015 and 2016 Chevrolet and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500, and 3500 trucks.

Documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators say the air bag inflator can rupture or the end cap can fly off on both sides of the trucks. Documents say three inflators ruptured in 2015 Silverados last month, one in Florida and two in Texas. All three trucks were unoccupied at the time, and GM says it has no reports of injuries.

RELATED: Tyson Foods recalls 8.5M lbs. of 'ready-to-eat' chicken due to possible listeria contamination

The company says a manufacturing defect allowed moisture into the inflator while it was being manufactured, causing corrosion. The inflators were made in Mexico by Joyson Safety Systems.

Dealers will replace both side air bag modules. The company says it has a limited number of replacement parts available. Owners will be notified starting Aug. 16 and they'll get a second letter when parts are widely available.

About 9,000 of the trucks were recalled last year for the same problem.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivemichigangeneral motorsairbagschevroletauto recallrecallu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
AUTO RECALL
Subaru announces recalls for Foresters, Crosstreks and Imprezas
Kia recalls 295K US vehicles for engine fire risks
Hyundai now says recalled vehicles should be parked outside
Brake problems push Ford to recall 562,000 vehicles
TOP STORIES
Man killed in Chicago police shooting ID'd: CPD
Police issue alert for Mag Mile businesses after string of thefts
Cold weather virus in summer baffles doctors, worries parents
1st Black US sorority puts on Chicago COVID vaccine clinic
CPS students learn culinary skills through online cooking classes
VIDEO: MI National Cherry Festival ride almost tips over
Death toll rises to 86 at Florida condo collapse site
Show More
Jury awards veteran $41M from bar where bouncers paralyzed him
Son in wheelchair not allowed to cool off at Crown Fountain: family
Chicago Weather: Isolated showers Saturday
Bear pulls CA cyclist from tent, kills her in Montana
9 children injured in Englewood crash on South Side: CFD
More TOP STORIES News