Back-to-school deals from Couponology

Kids are heading back to school and for some great bargains on clothing, electronics, backpacks and more - we have some deals - just for you! Couponology's Christine Suero is here with what you can find from Rue21, Shutterfly, UpTrade and RedBubble.
RUE21
Stay true to cool fashion that's fun and accessible with Rue21. You can take the high-rise curvy ripped jeans, which feature nice flair bottom legs, and pair it with the black Rolling Stones multi-logo tee and the black plaid contrast flannel for those looking to rock something edgy and fun.
You can get 15% OFF sitewide when using the code WINDYCITY.
SHUTTERFLY
Shutterfly is all about helping one beautify and simplify one's life with great personalized items.
You can charge your phone with the Gallery of Three wireless phone charger by placing it on the device that you've styled with a photo of your liking. Shutterfly also has great back-to-school items your kids can tailor to their unique style. And if you have any young adults going off to college you can be sure to check out the photo tiles kids can personalize to help decorate their dorm rooms. So many great things to make your own over at Shutterfly.
Take an additional 5% off your order + FREE personalized pencils AND a notebook using the code BACKTOSCHOOL.
UPTRADE
UpTrade is where technology meets affordability. It's one of the leading websites for Certified Used Smartphones. All phones are fully inspected and you can be sure to find real photos that show all of the details of their devices. And as we are getting ready for back to school, this is a great option for parents looking to upgrade their child's phone, all while doing so on a budget. So for parents and anyone looking to buy their next iPhone, Samsung galaxy, tablet or iPad; UpTrade is where you should shop for a price your wallet will love.
They are offering 70% OFF certified, refurbished smartphones and devices plus an EXTRA $15 OFF with the code WINDYCITY15. Plus, FREE Shipping on every order!
REDBUBBLE
RedBubble has a mission to bring more creativity to the world by giving independent artists meaningful new ways to sell their creations. You can
choose from really cool foam padding laptop sleeves like the Don't Stop typewriter design illustrated by Barlena or find lovely notebooks like the bookworm's belonging spiral designed by Ohjessmarie. At Redbubble you can be sure to get art you love on super, well-made products.
RedBubble is offering 15% OFF sitewide with the code WINDYCITY.
For all of these deals and for more on Couponology head to Couponology.com.
