Annual Go Red for Women luncheon draws attention to heart health

The event emphasized the increased risk of heart disease younger women and women of color face.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Madd Rhythm dancers stepped to the beat as the American Heart Association's annual Go Red for Women luncheon looked to bring attention to the issue of heart health Friday.

"I'm hopeful that we reach more women and particularly those who are risk of developing adverse cardiovascular outcomes, the heart attacks, stroke," said Dr. Mercedes Carnethon, AHA's Metro Chicago board president.

Organizers want to encourage women to make their heart health their number one priority and educate them about life-saving measures like CPR.

"You have a 10-minute window to really provide that and really be able to provide the best chance of survival," said Lyzeth Mondragon, senior director community impact at American Heart Association.

The program not only celebrated sudden cardiac arrest survivor Kristen Walenga, whose life was saved in 2019 by her teenaged son who had learned CPR in school, but also emphasized the increased risk of heart disease younger women and women of color face.

"While we are natural caregivers, we have to understand, if we don't take care of ourselves first, perhaps we won't be around to take care of those people we love," public health expert Dr. Suzet McKinney said.

According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease kills more than 50,000 Black women a year. And data from the Cleveland Clinic shows Black women are more likely to have a heart attack than white women.

"We all have to be the first advocates for our health," attendee Azurii Collier said.