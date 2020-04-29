2 in custody after breaking into parked vehicles in Gold Coast on Near North Side: police

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were arrested Wednesday morning after they were seen breaking into parked vehicles in Gold Coast on the Near North Side, Chicago police said.

According to police, officers responded to a call of "a suspicious person" breaking into parked unoccupied vehicles around 12:03 a.m. in the first block of East Scott Street.

Police said a man was observed using an unknown object to break the window of a vehicle before taking unknown items from inside.

The man then got into a waiting SUV and fled the scene, police said.

The same SUV was later pulled over by officers for driving the wrong way on inner Lake Shore Drive, police said. Two men were placed into custody in the 900-block of N. Lake Shore Drive.

A total of four vehicles were broken into, police said. It's unknown if items were taken from all four cars.

Police are working to locate the vehicle owners.

Charges are pending.
