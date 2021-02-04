Golden Globes 2021: 3 women make history with best director nominations

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=9697603" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "One Night in Miami" takes a serious look at what was going on in America in 1964, by way of four famous figures.

LOS ANGELES -- Regina King, Emerald Fennell and Chloe Zhao have made history for women directors at the Golden Globes. The trio are the sixth, seventh and eighth women ever nominated for best director in the Golden Globes' 78-year history.This honor is especially exciting for the director behind "Promising Young Woman." Emerald Fennell, who's also nominated for her screenplay and for producing the film, released a statement saying, in part:"Unbelievably thrilled and honored for 'Promising Young Woman' to be among so many incredible nominees... It's impossible to truly express the depth of my gratitude without swearing so I'd better stop here.""Promising Young Woman" is her first feature film."One Night in Miami" is the first feature film Regina King has directed. It's about four famous friends taking a serious look at 1964 America.A few weeks before her nomination, King was excited to talk about her cast, including fellow "One Night in Miami" Golden Globe nominee Leslie Odom Jr."The actors, I mean, they're just, they're simply amazing," said King.Chloe Zhao directed "Nomadland" and she also makes history as the first ever woman of Asian descent recognized in this category."I feel very grateful and very proud. I love what I do, so I'm very lucky that I get to do it," said Zhao. "And if more people like me get to do it, that's great. That's a great thing."