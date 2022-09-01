Herd of manatees spooked by golden retriever trying to get closer look: VIDEO

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. -- A golden retriever was filmed getting spooked by a herd of manatees off Orange Beach in Alabama.

Video recorded by Sage Taylor shows the moment her dog, Flip, got a little too close to the group of resting manatees.

"I saw that there were about eight to ten manatees. Me and Flip were just checking them out. She wanted to get a little more action, so she went in the water and scared all of them," Taylor told local media.

The incident left Flip "very shaken up", however she was back in the water the very next day, Taylor told a local news station.

