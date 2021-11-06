Saturday Morning Extra: Goldstone Financial

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. (WLS) -- Anthony Pellegrino is a fiduciary financial advisor and is founder of Goldstone Financial Group, which is a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA).Goldstone focuses on building a holistic investment plan, which includes Investment Planning, Income Planning, Tax Planning, Healthcare Planning and Estate Planning.Discover exactly how much money you could save in taxes when you retire with a free, customized Retirement Tax-Savings Analysis from Goldstone Financial GroupFor more information, visitor call (630) 934-1584Goldstone Financial Group is headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois with satellite offices in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. Goldstone has helped more than 2,500 clients over the past 12-plus years.