Saturday Morning Extra

Saturday Morning Extra: Goldstone Financial

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Saturday Morning Extra: Goldstone Financial

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. (WLS) -- Anthony Pellegrino is a fiduciary financial advisor and is founder of Goldstone Financial Group, which is a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA).

Goldstone focuses on building a holistic investment plan, which includes Investment Planning, Income Planning, Tax Planning, Healthcare Planning and Estate Planning.

Discover exactly how much money you could save in taxes when you retire with a free, customized Retirement Tax-Savings Analysis from Goldstone Financial Group

For more information, visit goldstonefinancialgroup.com or call (630) 934-1584

Goldstone Financial Group is headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois with satellite offices in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. Goldstone has helped more than 2,500 clients over the past 12-plus years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeoakbrook terracesaturday morning extrataxesproperty taxes
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SATURDAY MORNING EXTRA
SPONSORED: SPONSORED: Consulting company Trinal talks hiring policy development
SPONSORED: How and when you withdraw money from your IRA or 401K in retirement
SPONSORED: Saturday Morning Extra: Pour Moi Climate Smart Skincare
SPONSORED: Saturday Morning Extra: UnitedHealthcare