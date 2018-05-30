Gone in 60 seconds: Smash-and-grab thieves caught on video in Florida

A crew of thieves smashed into a cell phone store, stole merchandise and made their getaway - all in less than a minute.

Authorities in Florida are searching for a crew of thieves who smashed into a cell phone store, stole merchandise and made their getaway - all in less than a minute.

Surveillance video shows a car backing into the front of a Metro PCS store in Orlando. Three suspects then move into the store with their faces covered as another three suspects move in and start removing things from the store. The fast-moving crew was in and out of the store in less than 60 seconds.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies discovered two nearby businesses with smashed doors. Anyone with information is being asked to call the crime tip line at 800-423-8477.
