easter

Good Friday tradition carries on in Pilsen with small group as faithful asked to stay home Easter weekend

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The faithful in Chicago, the state, and around the world are being asked by their leaders to worship differently this Easter weekend to save lives. And it was readily apparent in the Pilsen neighborhood.

Fewer than 10 people formed the procession for the 43rd annual Via Crucis in Pilsen.

All of them, except the actor portraying Jesus for the stations of the cross, wore face masks and social distanced. The streets were nearly empty this Good Friday because of COVID-19.

Normally, they are filled with 5,000 to 8,000 spectators.

Cardinal Blase Cupich, interdenominational faith leaders and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot recognized the stations of the cross and the severity of the threat this global health crisis poses. They're calling on the devout to observe Easter weekend from home.

"We have to take responsibility for our actions and make sure we keep each other safe," said Cardinal Blaise Cupich.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot echoed that call at a Good Friday news conference.

"I implore all Chicagoans and faith leaders to...celebrate separately," she said.

And on the South Side, aldermen came together in their own personal protective equipment to implore Chicagoans in their communities to stay home from any in-person Easter celebrations.

"If we do this now, we can celebrate many birthdays and Easters and Christmases to come," said 21st Ward Alderman Howard Brookins.

The clear message: to stop as many new COVID-19 infections as possible.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitychicagopilsencatholic churcheaster
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EASTER
4 COVID-19 outbreaks in 1 county linked to parties, celebrations
At least 6 dead as tornadoes sweep through US south
Student athletes deliver surprise gifts on Easter Sunday
Worshipers heed Pritzker's plea to stay home Easter Sunday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Show More
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
Memorial Day weekend tourists flock to Indiana, Wisconsin beaches
More TOP STORIES News