Doctor surprises girlfriend with proposal live on 'Good Morning America'

TYLER, Texas -- A Texas medical resident thought she was appearing on "Good Morning America" Saturday to talk about her experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, but instead, her boyfriend and fellow health care worker surprised her with a proposal.Steven Bean and Raaga Vemula, both doctors-in-training, met in 2015 before starting medical school."She was amazing and beautiful and then finally, I worked up the courage to talk to her," Bean said. "She is literally the most pure-heartedest person I've met in my life. I literally think she's an angel."Six years later, both are now working as medical residents nearly two hours away from one another -- Bean at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas and Vemula at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Tyler.Bean said he bought Vemula's engagement ring in October but wanted to find the perfect time to pop the question in between their busy schedules.During her "GMA" interview, dressed in her white coat at work, Vemula had no idea that Bean was standing right behind her."It was kind of scary coming in as an intern fresh out of medical school," Vemula started, thinking she was brought on the show to discuss her role as a frontline worker."We didn't want to have you on 'GMA' without having a big surprise for you as well," weekend anchor Whit Johnson responded. "As much as we were trying to concentrate on what you were saying, turn around for a moment. Take a look behind you."Vemula jumped when she saw Bean and gave him a hug."The thing I love about you the most is that you're so selfless. You're always putting into consideration others before yourself, so I thought, 'I want to especially consider what you like,' and I know you love surprises," Bean told Vemula.He then told her that he loved her, got down on one knee and asked her to marry him.Through tears, she said "yes.""Good Morning America" also surprised the couple with $5,000, courtesy of The Knot.