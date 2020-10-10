Good Samaritan rushing in to help after car jumps curb, hitting 3, including child in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Surveillance cameras were rolling as a car jumped a curb, crashing into people on the sidewalk outside a church in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood Saturday.The crash has left a young boy and two adults in the hospital recovering, according to Chicago police.The graphic surveillance video showed the moment the car hit a man standing on the corner just before noon in the 4200-block of West North Ave.The man didn't see the car coming, but a Good Samaritan nearby saw the incident and rushed in to help.Right behind the man hit by the car was a child and his mother who were barely able to jump out of the way."The young boy was hollering and screaming. He said, 'my foot, my foot,'" said Good Samaritan Jose Sosa recalled. "She pulled her son away. He was about to get hit at any minute. She saw it coming."Sosa works at a nearby barbershop where their outside security cameras captured the crash.Sosa said he could hear the boy's mother was screaming for someone to call 911."I had to run back inside to get my phone just to call them because everyone was just standing around shocked," he said.At the time, Sosa said he didn't know about the third victim. Paramedics arrived quickly and all three were taken to a hospital."I hope that the kid is doing good and the pedestrian that really got hit, we know him; he comes around a lot here. He is an older man and I hope that he is OK," Sosa said.The car also struck the Iglesia el Ultimo Tiempo chuch.Sosa describes the driver as an older man and police are looking into what led up to this accident."It could have been this barbershop," Sosa said. "It could have come straight through. We don't know what transpired for him to do that."At last check, the two adults were in serious condition and the child was in fair condition. All are being treated at Norwegian Hospital.