Good Samaritans in Elk Grove Village helps neighbors escape house fire

Four people escaped a burning house thanks to the heroic efforts of their neighbors.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WLS) --
Fire officials said the blaze began in the garage area of the home in the 500-block of Crest Avenue. The exact cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.

Jeanine McEnroe, who lives across the street, said her husband and another neighbor, Brett Tanner, ran into the home to help the people inside. Tanner said he was just being a good neighbor.

"I couldn't find a hose in time, so then I just decided to tell everybody to get out, because they didn't even know the house was on fire," he said.

All four people made it out of the house in time. Three of them were taken to a local hospital to be checked out.
