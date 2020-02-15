Good Samaritans rescue driver from burning pickup truck after freeway crash in Miami: Video

MIAMI -- A dramatic rescue was captured on video Wednesday in Miami, where a driver struggled to extricate himself from a pickup truck that was engulfed in flames after a crash on Interstate 95.

Passerby Jim Angulo, who recorded the footage, said he initially yelled at the man to get out of the truck. When the driver replied that he was stuck, Angulo ran toward the vehicle.

"I saw 20 people with their cell phones out not doing nothing," he told WSVN-TV. "I said, 'It's on me.'"

Angulo said he and another man intervened to pull the man from the wreckage.

The driver suffered burn injuries to his legs in the fire, according to Angulo, who posted the video on social media with the hashtag #dontjustrecordsavesomeone.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridafloridacar accidentflorida crashrescuecaught on videogood samaritanaccidentcaught on cameradriver
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Northbrook woman charged in Deerfield hit-and-run that critically hurt boy
County Club Bar security guard wounded in Lakeview shooting
NBA stars, Former President Barack Obama give back at All-Star Weekend service events
'Drug Llama' to federal pen in dark web trafficking case
Neighbor found dead near body of missing 6-year-old
US border agents to pursue migrants in 'sanctuary' cities
Cook County official indicted on bribery charges in red-light camera probe
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear and cold
Chicago woman who forced boyfriend to drink bleach gets 15 years: prosecutors
Kanye West giving away free Yeezys in Chicago Friday, team says
Mayor Lightfoot lays out plan to end poverty in Chicago
NBA All Star Weekend 2020 festivities in Chicago get underway
More TOP STORIES News