Good Samaritans rescue driver from fiery South Shore crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Good Samaritans saved a driver from a flaming car in the South Shore on Sunday.

The car was hit by another vehicle, causing it to crash into a pole and catch fire at 79th Street and Jeffrey Avenue. The car was believed to be street racing at the time of the crash.

Chris Cammon was driving to work and saw the crash and he and others pulled the man out of the car.

H fast he hit the pole and how hard the car exploded when it hit the pole, it was like something out of a movie," Cammon said. "It engulfed the whole front of the car and the whole inside of the car...I pulled him out and laid him on the ground and asked him if he was OK."

The driver was rushed to the hospital.
