Good Samaritans rescue woman from house fire sparked by fireworks

DENVER, Colorado -- Denver Fire is investigating after a devastating house fire was reportedly sparked by fireworks.

Dramatic dash cam and cell phone video captured the moment a bush caught fire and quickly spread to a car and house.

KMGH reports William Birkett shot the video after he saw a firework shoot into the bush. He quickly pulled over to help.

"I tried my best to put it out with the water bottles that I had in my car. The neighbor was using his garden hose," said Birkett, who said the fire quickly grew out of control. That's when they heard a woman screaming. "Myself and two other men, we just started running towards the house. And the two men pulled her out while I held back the bushes and I ran back inside to make sure no one was inside."

Firefighters arrived on the scene within minutes and put out the fire, but serious damage had already been done to a car in the driveway and the siding on the house.

Friends say the woman rescued is okay. They say illegal fireworks are a nightly threat in the neighborhood.

"It sounds like a bomb, a war zone or something, and you don't know if it's going to hit a tree or a roof," said Della Swanson, who lives across the street. "So, all of us are in danger."

Birkett said he shot the video to show others how their careless celebration could put lives in danger.

"I just saw something that I felt needed to be shared with everybody, especially since it was caused by fireworks," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
colorado4th of julyfirehouse firefireworks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
63 shot, 5 fatally, in 4th of July weekend gun violence across Chicago
LOOP ATTACK: Pregnant woman, man stabbed in altercation
BEACH HAZARD: Dangerous waves, rip currents continue on Lake Michigan
Two CPD officers injured in Austin car crash
ComEd & HFS Chicago Scholars showcase award-winning project
'Mulan' trailer: Disney drops first look at live-action remake
VIDEO: 9th Annual Chicago Botanic Garden Art Festival
Show More
Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein arrested for alleged sex trafficking of young girls
Man accused of killing his son over a piece of cheesecake
Chicago AccuWeather: Nice, sunny Sunday
Boy flees laundromat carrying little girl during Ridgecrest Earthquake
Nursing assistant saves a life on first day on job
More TOP STORIES News