Video: Good Samaritans rushed to the rescue after Gage Park crash with toddler inside

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Good Samaritans rushed to the rescue after a car crashed and overturned in the Gage Park neighborhood.

The incident was all caught on camera last Sunday night at 51st and Lawndale.

In the video, you can see the group work to flip the vehicle back over.

Witnesses said a man, woman, and toddler inside were able to get out safely, and are OK.

ABC7 Chicago talked to one of the teenagers who helped out. He said it was great to see everyone, including other neighbors and even other drivers, rush to help.

The crash itself was also caught on surveillance camera. In that video, you can see the vehicle was broadsided by another.

It is not clear if the other driver stopped.
