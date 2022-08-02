1-on-1 with the Goodman Theatre new artistic director

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Goodman Theatre has a new artistic director. Susan Booth is her name.

Booth joined ABC 7 to discuss becoming the first female leader of Chicago's larges not-for-profit. Booth also spoke about her love and respect for Chicago theater community. She starts her new role on October 3.

This is a homecoming for Booth. She worked Goodman Theatre from 1993 to 2001. She was the director of new play development. Now, she's preparing to moved back to Chicago from Atlanta, where she worked at the Atlanta's Alliance Theatre.

