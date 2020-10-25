burglary

Jack's Pumpkin Pop-Up visitors have cars burglarized in Goose Island, Chicago police say

File photo.

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are warning residents of a string of car burglaries reported this month in Goose Island on the Northwest Side.

In each incident victims were visiting the Jack's Pumpkin Pop-Up Experience, located at 1357 N. Elston Ave., and someone broke their window or used a tool to pry open their door and stole items from their car, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The burglaries happened eleven times between Oct. 10 and Oct. 17, police said.

RELATED: Chicago police issue warning after multiple armed robberies in Lake View, surrounding neighborhoods

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogoose islandburglarytheftchicago crimepumpkin
BURGLARY
Tinley Park police officer dragged from SUV while trying to arrest burglary suspects
Teacher witnesses break-in through virtual learning
2 arrested in Naperville apartment shooting
Chicago police arrest 3 with U-Haul truck after Near West Side break-in
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 4,062 coronavirus cases, 24 deaths
Man arrested after deadly CPD shooting in Little Village charged with attempted murder
Chicago man charged in South Loop crash that left woman critically hurt
CPD investigate domestic incident at home of former Supt. Eddie Johnson: sources
Chicago native will become first African American cardinal
Newsviews: Candidates for Cook County state's attorney
US sees second-highest day of COVID cases ever
Show More
Rapper Offset detained in Beverly Hills while on Instagram Live
White House chief of staff: 'We're not going to control the pandemic'
18 shot, 4 fatally in weekend shootings
Celebrate Halloween safely at home
Chicago Weather: Brief light showers Sunday morning
More TOP STORIES News