All-clear after package found near Wisconsin GOP office, nearby mall evacuated

HUDSON, Wis. -- Police in western Wisconsin gave the all-clear after a strip mall was evacuated and a bomb squad called in following the discovery Tuesday of a suspicious package outside a local Republican Party campaign office.Officers in Hudson were sent to the scene just before 9 a.m. Police said the package, made out of a military-grade ammunition can, was identified as a potential threat and the area was cordoned off.Just after 2 p.m., authorities deemed the package "clear" and said there was no longer a threat, KSTP-TV reported.Hudson officials placed trucks full of dirt in front of the GOP headquarters, and a bomb squad has been dispatched from Wausau, Wisconsin, Hudson Police Chief Geoff Willems said.No one was in the office when the package was discovered, Willems said.A safety perimeter was set up and a strip mall was evacuated.Hudson is a town of about 14,000 located 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Minneapolis.