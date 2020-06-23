All-clear after package found near Wisconsin GOP office, nearby mall evacuated

HUDSON, Wis. -- Police in western Wisconsin gave the all-clear after a strip mall was evacuated and a bomb squad called in following the discovery Tuesday of a suspicious package outside a local Republican Party campaign office.

Officers in Hudson were sent to the scene just before 9 a.m. Police said the package, made out of a military-grade ammunition can, was identified as a potential threat and the area was cordoned off.

Just after 2 p.m., authorities deemed the package "clear" and said there was no longer a threat, KSTP-TV reported.

Hudson officials placed trucks full of dirt in front of the GOP headquarters, and a bomb squad has been dispatched from Wausau, Wisconsin, Hudson Police Chief Geoff Willems said.

No one was in the office when the package was discovered, Willems said.

A safety perimeter was set up and a strip mall was evacuated.

Hudson is a town of about 14,000 located 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Minneapolis.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinbomb squadbomb threatsuspicious packageu.s. & worldthreat
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker reveals Illinois school reopening plan
Violent weekend comes amid push encouraging police to take part in 'blue flu'
Bicyclist critically hurt after being run over by city truck
Chicago violence: 41 shot, 6 fatally Monday
Teen accused of killing abuser freed on bond after 2 years
Trump voices support for second round of stimulus check payments
Rick Rosati, CEO of Rosati's Pizza, dies at age 70
Show More
Teen drowns in Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes State Park
Adult film star Ron Jeremy charged with rape, sexual assault
Starbucks adds plant-based meat to US menu
Chicago will move to Phase 4 of reopening Friday
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
More TOP STORIES News