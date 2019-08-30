Governor Pritzker pardons Illinois veteran deported to Mexico, denied clemency by Rauner

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker pardoned Miguel Perez Jr. Friday. The 39-year-old veteran of the war in Afghanistan, was denied clemency by former governor Bruce Rauner and deported to Mexico after serving seven and a half years in prison for a non-violent drug offense.Perez was born in Mexico and came to Chicago legally as a child. He joined the Army in 2002 and served two tours in Afghanistan as a Special Forces Mechanic. During that time he suffered a traumatic brain injury in an explosion, and returned to the States with PTSD.As a legal resident who served in the military, Perez was supposed to given an expedited path to citizenship under a 2002 executive order by President George W. Bush but due an oversight, he was not given that opportunity.Perez was convicted of a non-violent drug offense in 2008 and sentenced to 15 years in prison. He served seven and a half years and was immediately taken into custody by ICE upon his release. He petitioned then-governor Bruce Rauner for clemency, but the governor denied his petition.After he exhausted almost all legal avenues, ICE moved to deport Perez without allowing his parents to give him clothes, money or medication.Perez was deported to Mexico in March 2018. ABC76 Eyewitness News spoke to him after his deportation."'You see those two green arrows? That's Mexico, go ask them for help. Go talk to them,'" Perez said he was told. "Turned around, and walked off."Friday Governor Pritzker granted Perez a pardon."Miguel Perez should not have been deported. The bigoted immigration policy of President Trump and failed leadership of former Governor Rauner have caused unfortunate circumstances for a U.S. veteran who served two tours in Afghanistan," Pritzker said. "In evaluating this request for clemency, I recognize this pardon is not a perfect solution, but it is the most just action to take to allow a U.S. veteran the opportunity to be treated fairly by the country he served."Perez's family, including two children and parents, live in Illinois and are U.S. citizens. It was not immediately clear if and when Perez would return to the United States.