Gov JB Pritzker signs sweeping healthcare reform bill that aims to address systemic racism

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker signed a sweeping healthcare reform bill into law that he says will make health care more accessible and equitable in Illinois."Justice is access to economic opportunity, to a great education, and yes, to affordable, quality, personalized healthcare. It's about recognizing I think that communities across our state have been left out and left behind and then doing something about that," Pritzker said.This legislation represents the last of four policy pillars authored by the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus to address systemic racism. Among other things, the wide-ranging law makes implicit bias training a requirement for medical staff. It also places a moratorium on hospital closures, and targets high-violence areas for more state funding to address the underlying causes.Just last week, ABC7 spoke with the man behind this measure. After losing his son to gun violence three years ago, Pastor Anthony Williams turned his grief into action. He was there Tuesday as his calls for change came to fruition."We are now in New America. We are now in changes like never before," Williams said. "There's a paradigm shift in the universe. And if we are going to survive, we must deal with this Leviathan of violence like never before."Williams said the historic law is creating solutions for a public health crisis.