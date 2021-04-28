Race and Culture

Gov JB Pritzker signs sweeping healthcare reform bill that aims to address systemic racism

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Bill declaring violence a public health crisis awaits Pritzker's signature

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker signed a sweeping healthcare reform bill into law that he says will make health care more accessible and equitable in Illinois.

"Justice is access to economic opportunity, to a great education, and yes, to affordable, quality, personalized healthcare. It's about recognizing I think that communities across our state have been left out and left behind and then doing something about that," Pritzker said.

SEE ALSO | Bill declaring violence a public health crisis awaits Pritzker's signature

This legislation represents the last of four policy pillars authored by the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus to address systemic racism. Among other things, the wide-ranging law makes implicit bias training a requirement for medical staff. It also places a moratorium on hospital closures, and targets high-violence areas for more state funding to address the underlying causes.

Just last week, ABC7 spoke with the man behind this measure. After losing his son to gun violence three years ago, Pastor Anthony Williams turned his grief into action. He was there Tuesday as his calls for change came to fruition.

SEE ALSO | Criminal justice reform bill aims to end cash bail, expand police training, maintain police misconduct records

"We are now in New America. We are now in changes like never before," Williams said. "There's a paradigm shift in the universe. And if we are going to survive, we must deal with this Leviathan of violence like never before."

Williams said the historic law is creating solutions for a public health crisis.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
legislationchicago crimejb pritzkerillinoischicago violencerace and culture
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACE AND CULTURE
NC city official fired after refusing to address woman by doctoral title
Gov. Pritzker signs healthcare equity reform into law
Gary native Neal makes history at the Oscars
Bill declaring violence a public health crisis awaits Pritzker's signature
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois is losing residents, but not from where you'd think
Family views bodycam video of fatal CPD shooting in Portage Park
2nd person charged in Jaslyn Adams murder
Federal threat alert before Biden speech backed by Chicago terror research
Naperville warehouse failed to contain deadly COVID outbreak, OSHA says
Chicago could further reopen this week
2 cousins, 13 and 14, shot in South Chicago
Show More
Bernie Wong, a pillar in Chicago's Chinese American community, dies
Kitten thrown out in trash rescued from compactor in nick of time
DuSable Museum hate mail investigated by Secret Service
CDC issues new outdoor mask guidance for fully vaccinated people
Chicago Weather: Increasing clouds, passing shower late
More TOP STORIES News