Gov. Pritzker, Illinois State Police to raise awareness of Scott's Law after squad cars struck

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois State Police will be raising awareness Monday about Scott's Law, a law designed to protect emergency responders.So far this year, at least fourteen Illinois State Trooper squad cars have been hit by drivers. Last week downstate near Collinsville, a trooper had serious injuries when he was struck while on foot responding to a crash.Scott's Law states that when drivers see any police or emergency vehicle on the road, they must proceed with caution or change lanes if possible.