Gov. Pritzker to unveil legislation to strengthen Scott's Law

Governor JB Pritzker will unveil legislation Tuesday to help keep first responders and construction workers safer on the road.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker will unveil legislation Tuesday to help keep first responders and construction workers safer on the road.

It's a renewed effort to make drivers understand they must move over for law enforcement on area roadways. Governor Pritzker and state lawmakers plan to unveil legislation to strengthen Scott's Law to try to help prevent any more roadway deaths.

Just this year, at least 14 Illinois State Police squad cars have been hit. Some led to state trooper deaths.

Scott's Law requires drivers to move over when approaching law enforcement and emergency vehicles stopped on the roadway.

Secretary of State Jesse White also announced, his office is enhancing driver's education about the "move over law" by: Adding a reminder to driver's license renewal notices, vehicle registration renewal notices, and even adding a test question to written driving exam. There will also be pamphlets at all DMV's.

Governor Pritzker will announce the renewed efforts to enforce Scott's Law Tuesday afternoon in Springfield.
