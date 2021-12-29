pardon

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers pardons 30 more people, raising pardon total to 337

Former Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle issued nearly 300 pardons over 8 years in office
MADISON, Wis. -- Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has pardoned 30 more people, raising his pardon total to 337 over his three years in office.

He's now surpassed the nearly 300 pardons that former Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle issued over eight years in office.

Evers announced the additional pardons Tuesday. Most of the pardons he granted involved drug offenses. Other offenses included fraud, fleeing an officer, theft and a home invasion.

A pardon doesn't erase a conviction but it does restore an offender's rights, including the right to own a firearm, the right to vote and the right to hold public office and various licenses.
