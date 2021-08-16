tesla

US government opens formal investigation into Tesla Autopilot system

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2019, file photo, a sign bearing the company logo stands outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. (AP)

PALO ALTO, Calif. -- The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla's Autopilot partially automated driving system, saying it has trouble spotting parked emergency vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the action Monday in a posting on its website.

The agency says it has identified 11 crashes since 2018 in which Teslas on Autopilot or Traffic Aware Cruise Control have hit vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or cones warning of hazards.

The investigation covers the Models Y, X, S and 3 from the 2014 through 2021 model years.

Autopilot has frequently been misused by Tesla drivers, who have been caught driving drunk or even riding in the back seat while a car rolled down a California highway.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyteslaelon musku.s. & worldhighwaystraffic accident
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TESLA
Tesla driver ticketed for sleeping while on autopilot, police say
Autopilot likely not engaged in deadly Tesla crash in Texas: NTSB
Man charged in LSD road rage shooting that injured toddler denied bail
Man charged in LSD road rage shooting that injured toddler
TOP STORIES
Family grieves after 2 sisters shot, 1 fatally, on NW Side
52 shot, 5 fatally, in weekend gun violence
Thousands flee Afghanistan after Taliban takeover
Skokie family stuck in Afghanistan as Taliban regains control
Elgin School District U46 faces staff shortages as students return
Woman, 70, killed in Hegewisch shooting
Jackson Park roadwork begins ahead of Obama Center construction
Show More
3 tropical systems impacting US, Caribbean and Bermuda
Woman in critical condition after bullet enters bedroom: CPD
Park District to announce disciplinary action in sex harassment probe
Shooting causes 2 cars to crash into SW Side restaurant
Lombard man remains last US Taliban hostage as Afghanistan falls
More TOP STORIES News