Governor JB Pritzker headed to Washington DC for President Biden infrastructure announcement

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Senate Democrats' $3.5T budget deal backs up Biden's goals

WASHINGTON DC (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker will meet with President Joe Biden at the White House Wednesday along with governors and mayors across the country.

The meeting is in support of President Biden's infrastructure bill, with Senate Democrats saying they have reached a deal on the massive $3.5 trillion budget package.


The governor will also meet with White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients.

The meeting comes after Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown traveled to Washington D.C. earlier this week to meet with the president.

The infrastructure package includes support for a more human-focused infrastructure plan, to expand Medicare benefits and childcare. It also addresses climate change.
This is on top of the $600 billion deal that focuses on roads, bridges and broadband.

Democratic leaders say the two plans together come closer to President Biden's original request. But Democrats face possible objections from progressives and they'll need to get every Democrat on board in order to pass the bill.
