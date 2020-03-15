Liquor stores in Pennsylvania set to close amid coronavirus outbreak

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania -- State run liquor stores are set to close in areas outside of Philadelphia.

All fine wine and spirits stores will close Tuesday until further notice, causing long lines as people rushed to stock up.

"They're closing? The last thing I want to be when the end of the world comes is sober," said one customer.

The governor of Pennsylvania has also ordered all non-essential businesses, including bars, recreation centers, salons and golf courses to close until further notice.

"The silliest decision to make, because the state would make so much money because people have nothing to do, so they would come to the liquor store and drink," said another customer.

SEE RELATED LINK: Saint Arnold Brewing now offering drive-thru service
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 screening forces travelers to wait hours at O'Hare
WATCH LIVE: DuPage Co. health officials give update on COVID-19 outbreak
Infant found dead in Lawndale on West Side, person of interest being questioned: police
Man dies after possible fall from Brown Line platform in Lincoln Square: police
20 new COVID-19 cases bring Illinois' total to 66
Walmart shortens hours nationwide due to COVID-19 pandemic
Chicago AccuWeather: Morning clouds, chilly Sunday
Show More
Biden, Sanders to hit debate stage amid coronavirus crisis
Chicago St. Patrick's Day: Restaurants, bars take extra precautions amid COVID-19 concerns
Family of teen fatally shot in Little Village lead vigil
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
Coronavirus in Indiana: Here's what to know
More TOP STORIES News