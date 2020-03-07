Grand Crossing shooting leaves 6 hurt, suspects in custody after Dan Ryan crash, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- Multiple people are in custody after a shooting that injured six people Saturday in Grand Crossing on the South Side.The shooting was reported at 4:37 a.m. in the 900-block of East 79th Street, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.A 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg and a 37-year-old man shot in the calf were taken via ambulance to the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to Chicago Fire Department officials. Their conditions were stabilized.Three other gunshot victims showed up on their own at the same hospital, police said. A sixth person showed up at Jackson Park Hospital, but was transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Their ages, genders and conditions were not immediately known.A 21-year-old woman who was running away from the gunfire was also hit by a vehicle, fire officials said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and stabilized.A vehicle wanted in connection with the shooting crashed a short time later on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 43rd Street, according to Chicago police and Illinois State Police. The occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody.Two adults injured in the crash were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center while a third was taken to Stroger Hospital, all in serious condition, fire officials said.The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation, police said.