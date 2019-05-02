Grandfather dies trying to stop repo driver taking his SUV

Alberto Nduli, 68, died an hour ago when he was hit by a vehicle in the middle of S.Gessner. His wife gave us this picture. Alberto was Congolese, living in Houston for close to two decades. He was a security guard, father to 7 and grandfather. #abc13 #breaking pic.twitter.com/GYq4UT41Bc — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) May 2, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas -- Police say a man died while trying to stop a tow truck driver from repossessing his SUV in southwest Houston.The accident happened on S. Gessner at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday.His family tells ABC13 the victim was 68-year-old Alberto Nduli. A relative says a neighbor had knocked on the family's door and told them a wrecker was towing their SUV.Nduli reportedly confronted the tow truck driver and tried to prevent him from taking the vehicle. Police say he jumped on top of the SUV, and the wrecker driver continued down the street.Nduli eventually fell off and hit his head on the concrete.The tow truck driver dropped off the SUV at a storage lot before returning to the scene. He is expected to be charged with failure to stop and render aid.Family members say Nduli was working as a security guard and had lived in the U.S. for close to two decades. Nduli was a husband, father to seven children and a grandfather, according to relatives.