Nebraska grandma cited for assault in altercation over American Girl doll

OMAHA, Neb. -- A Nebraska mother and daughter learned why law enforcement repeatedly warn people to do online business in a public space the hard way when they went against their instincts.Sophie Wetzel, 17, has been collecting American Girl dolls since she was in kindergarten. Her mother said it was her Christmas gift every year.Now that Wetzel is a high school senior, she's outgrown the dolls and sells them on Facebook Marketplace."I've made some good money off of them," Wetzel said.Wetzel said she always meets her buyers in a public place."Everything went perfectly fine until..." Wetzel said. Until Wetzel and her mom, Kristin Chronic, said a buyer forced their way into their home."I said, 'What do you want?' and she said, 'I want my doll,'" Chronic said.A few days before the altercation, Wetzel and Chronic thought it would be OK to do an exchange at their home."It should be a safe place. Why not? It's an American Girl doll. It's a grandma," Chronic said.They said the 64-year-old woman bought the doll and left. But she changed her mind and later asked for a different doll."She kept texting me and texting me. I was like: 'No. I'm done with this. I'm sorry, but I don't do exchanges," Wetzel said.The next day, they said the woman showed up unannounced at their home three times. Sophie was home alone the first time the woman showed up."Maybe 10-15 minutes later, I was sitting down eating dinner, she came back and I hid under the table," Wetzel said.Chronic had come home by the time of the final visit.Wetzel said she opened the door and said the woman forced her way inside. Chronic was in the bathtub; she ran downstairs with her phone recording.They said they repeatedly asked the woman to leave and she refused."I go to grab the doll to get it back to Sophie and she comes up and grabs my neck," Chronic said.Finally, the woman left and they called police.Officers found the woman and ticketed her for third degree assault and request to leave.