Police investigating after grandmother, grandson found fatally shot at hotel in Chinatown

CHICAGO -- Police are investigating after a 61-year-old grandmother and her grandson were found fatally shot Sunday at a Chinatown hotel.
Officers found the pair dead with gunshot wounds to their heads around 2:35 p.m. after responding to a well-being check at a hotel room in the 200-block of West Cermak, Chicago police said.
Detectives believe the 24-year-old man shot his grandmother before shooting himself sometime Friday, according to police spokesman Michael Carroll.
The Cook County medical examiner's office said the incident happened at the Jaslin Hotel, 261 W. Cermak Road.
Their names and autopsy results have not been released at this time.
Area One detectives are conducting a death investigation.
50 people have been shot, four fatally since Friday at 6:00 p.m. in weekend shootings across Chicago, according to police.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
