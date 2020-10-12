Police investigating after grandmother, grandson found fatally shot at hotel in Chinatown

CHICAGO -- Police are investigating after a 61-year-old grandmother and her grandson were found fatally shot Sunday at a Chinatown hotel.

Officers found the pair dead with gunshot wounds to their heads around 2:35 p.m. after responding to a well-being check at a hotel room in the 200-block of West Cermak, Chicago police said.

Detectives believe the 24-year-old man shot his grandmother before shooting himself sometime Friday, according to police spokesman Michael Carroll.

The Cook County medical examiner's office said the incident happened at the Jaslin Hotel, 261 W. Cermak Road.

Their names and autopsy results have not been released at this time.

Area One detectives are conducting a death investigation.

50 people have been shot, four fatally since Friday at 6:00 p.m. in weekend shootings across Chicago, according to police.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagochinatownchicago crimedeath investigation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Barrett's Supreme Court hearing opens as GOP seeks speedy OK: LIVE
White Sox part ways with manager Rick Renteria
50 shot, 4 fatally in weekend shootings
Here are some of the top deals for Amazon Prime Day
Thousands sign up to be deliberately exposed to COVID-19
Northbrook COVID-19 deaths scoreboard sign vandalized
Aurora pop-up food pantry providing free groceries to 1,200 families
Show More
Apps designed to track COVID-19 data could be the future of the US economy
ISP release dashcam video after Harvey traffic stop turns into deadly shooting
Italian-American group holds Columbus Day rally
Joe Morgan, driving force of Big Red Machine, dies at 77
Loretto Hospital offering free mammograms in October
More TOP STORIES News