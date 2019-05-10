Grandmother, teen parents of abandoned newborn found in Humboldt Park alley charged, police say

The 16-year-old girl, who police determined was the baby's mother, is charged with one count of first-degree attempted murder, Chicago police said. A 17-year-old boy is charged with the same crime.
Karla L. Antimo, of the 1700 block of North Karlov Avenue, is charged with one felony count of false report of offense, police said. She admitted to investigators that the newborn is her grandson.
"We were able to track down all of them, so we know who the father is, the grandparents the mom," said Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson. "It's a tragic incident, of course it turned out good because the baby survived and is doing well, but those things don't have to happen."
The girl gave birth Tuesday, wrapped the newborn in a beach towel, umbilical cord still attached, and placed him atop of a garbage can in an alley located in the 3500 block of North Pulaski Road, police said.
The boy went back to the alley, grabbed the baby boy and placed him inside of a bag, police said. He called Antimo who took the newborn to a fire station in the 1700 block of North Pulaski Road.
Antimo claimed she found the infant in an alley on top of a garbage can in the 1700 block of North Keystone Avenue, police said.
Antimo is due in bond court Friday. The teens are due in juvenile court the same day.
The infant was taken to a hospital in critical condition where his condition has since been stabilized. He could be released as early as this weekend, according to Illinois Department of Children and Family Services spokesman Jassen Strokosch.
Illinois is a state with a Safe Haven Law, meaning anyone can hand over a baby 30 days old or younger that is unharmed to staff at a hospital, police station, or fire department, with no questions asked.
"They can walk away," said Dawn Geras of the Save Abandoned Babies Foundation. "They don't have to answer any questions. There won't be police coming to look for them. The baby will be loved forever."
Safe Haven babies go directly to adoption agencies so they can quickly find a forever home. Because the baby found in the alley was abandoned illegally, he will go to into the foster system.
To contact the Baby Safe Haven Hotline, call 888 510-2229, or you can visit Safe Haven or Safe Haven Abandoned Babies.
The conclusion of the case means a heartbreaking reality for another Chicago family. They had hoped DNA from the abandoned baby would lead them to 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegiu, a pregnant mother who was set to give birth just days ago. She vanished two weeks ago. Now their hopes are dashed.
"We were hoping that we were getting close to finding Marlen," said Emma Lozano, a family spokeswoman. "We're frightened that maybe something terrible has happened and we just need people to keep the faith and keep looking for her and not to give up."
Ochoa-Uriostegiu is described as 5'3, with brown hair and brown eyes, and sometimes wears a small nose ring. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, sweatpants and a maroon top with a Latino Youth High School logo on it.