Grandparents' ashes allegedly baked into cookies student brought to school

DAVIS, California --
Police are investigating after a high school student allegedly made cookies with a disturbing extra ingredient.

According to a student witness, two students were part of the plot to make and pass out sugar cookies with one of their grandparents' cremated ashes baked inside.

Police said the cookies were distributed to at least nine students.

Testing is underway to determine if they actually contained the remains. No adverse health affects have been reported.

Lt. Paul Doroshov with the Davis Police Department said, "I have not heard of anyone getting sick, or anybody being harmed as far as physically or physiologically by this."
