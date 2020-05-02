Homemade granola: Stacey Baca reveals another family recipe to keep you busy during COVID-19 pandemic

Preheat the oven to 250 degrees. In a larger bowl, combine oats, nuts, coconut and brown sugar. In a separate bowl, combine maple syrup, oil and salt. Combine both mixtures and pour onto two sheet pans. Cook for an hour and 15 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes to achieve an even color.
Remove from oven and transfer into large bowl. Add raisins and enjoy with everything!
HOMEMADE GRANOLA
(You can use 2 cups of any nuts, actually. Nuts are also expensive, so you can skip them altogether. Stacey has made this with a variety of measurements when it comes to the nuts - from none to 2 full cups.)