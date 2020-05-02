Food & Drink

Homemade granola: Stacey Baca reveals another family recipe to keep you busy during COVID-19 pandemic

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Since most people are cooking at home more during the COVID-19 pandemic, ABC 7 Chicago's Stacey Baca is revealing another family recipe -- homemade granola.

Preheat the oven to 250 degrees. In a larger bowl, combine oats, nuts, coconut and brown sugar. In a separate bowl, combine maple syrup, oil and salt. Combine both mixtures and pour onto two sheet pans. Cook for an hour and 15 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes to achieve an even color.

RELATED: Stacey Baca shares family recipe
EMBED More News Videos

Stacey Baca shows how she makes homemade pasta sauce.



Remove from oven and transfer into large bowl. Add raisins and enjoy with everything!

HOMEMADE GRANOLA

  • 3 cups rolled oats


  • 1 cup slivered almonds (optional)

  • 1 cup cashews (optional)

    • (You can use 2 cups of any nuts, actually. Nuts are also expensive, so you can skip them altogether. Stacey has made this with a variety of measurements when it comes to the nuts - from none to 2 full cups.)

  • One-quarter cup and 2 tablespoons brown sugar

  • Three-quarters teaspoon salt


  • Three-quarter cup coconut

  • One-quarter cup and 2 tablespoons maple syrup

  • One-quarter cup vegetable oil

  • 1 cup raisins (optional)
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    food & drinkchicagoloopcoronavirusrecipecoronavirus outbreakhealthy recipescoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
    Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Chicago protesters rally on 1st day of Illinois' modified stay-at-home order
    Evanston farmer's market reopens under modified stay-at-home order restrictions
    Pritzker says major plan to trace COVID-19 cases needed before re-opening
    Grim Reaper visits Florida's reopened beaches amid coronavirus
    Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
    Face ID not working with your mask? Apple is working to fix it
    Man killed in hit-and-run while walking on Bishop Ford
    Show More
    Health official says US missed some chances to slow virus
    Here's what office life might look like post-pandemic
    VIDEO: Man recreates commute on CTA at home amid COVID-19 pandemic
    COVID-19 alternate care facility at McCormick Place being dismantled
    Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, warm, beautiful Saturday
    More TOP STORIES News