Grant Park man, 62, reported missing

MISSING: We are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 62 year old, Daniel A. Jarski. He was last seen on Sunday, Sept 9, 2018 in rural Grant Park. He was last seen in his red Chevy Van bearing IL Reg 2002807. Anyone with any info re his whereabouts should call Police. pic.twitter.com/29VeZPkRHU — Kankakee Co Sheriff (@KankakeeSheriff) September 11, 2018

The family of a missing Grant Park man is asking for the public's help in finding him.Daniel Jarski, was last seen Sunday and on Tuesday, his vehicle was found off of State Route 13 by Warner Bridge Road in Bonfield, Illinois, according to the Missing Persons Awareness Network.Jarski is a white man, 6 feet tall, 240 pounds with brown eyes and brown and gray hair.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kankakee County Sheriff's Office at (815) 802-7159.