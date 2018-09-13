Grant Park man, 62, reported missing

Daniel Jarski. (Kankakee County Sheriff's Office)

The family of a missing Grant Park man is asking for the public's help in finding him.

Daniel Jarski, was last seen Sunday and on Tuesday, his vehicle was found off of State Route 13 by Warner Bridge Road in Bonfield, Illinois, according to the Missing Persons Awareness Network.

Jarski is a white man, 6 feet tall, 240 pounds with brown eyes and brown and gray hair.


Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kankakee County Sheriff's Office at (815) 802-7159.
